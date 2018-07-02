Third seed Cilic makes solid Wimbledon start

Croatia’s Marin Cilic in action during the first round match against Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka at Wimbledon, July 2, 2018. — Reuters pic

LONDON, July 2 — Last year’s runner-up Marin Cilic made a solid start to the Wimbledon championships with a clinical 6-1 6-4 6-4 victory over Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka today.

Croatian Cilic, who lost last year’s final to Roger Federer, underlined his credentials for another Grand Slam title bid to add to his US Open triumph in 2014.

The lanky 29-year-old third seed served 21 aces and made four service breaks in a match lasting one hour and 45 minutes on Court Two against a young opponent coming back from major knee surgery.

Cilic’s preparations were boosted eight days ago when he beat Novak Djokovic in the final to lift the Queen’s Club trophy, his 18th ATP Tour title. — Reuters