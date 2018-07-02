Melaka to implement recruitment of UEC holders, says CM

Chief Minister Adly Zahari said the UEC had been recognised by PH and holders of the certificate would be recruited into the state’s civil service. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

MELAKA, July 2 — Recruitment of Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) holders will be implemented as one of the requirements of employment at the Melaka state level as it is part of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) manifesto in the 14th General Election (GE14).

Chief Minister Adly Zahari said the UEC, an examination sat by Chinese independent school students, had been recognised by PH and holders of the certificate would be recruited into the state’s civil service.

“We can accept UEC holders as the resolution has been made in PH and we will do our best to implement it at the state level,” he told reporters after the Melaka state government monthly assembly here today.

In another development, Adly said the state government would hold talks with the relevant parties regarding allegations that the Melaka Gateway marine reclamation project was not in compliance with the resolutions and recommendations of the MACRO-EIA report implemented in 1998.

“We have to take into account the interests of the people and I am sure there is a solution,” he said when asked to comment on the issue of residents of the Portuguese Village and fishermen in the region urging the state government to stop the Melaka Gateway project immediately for allegedly not complying with regulations and specifications set.

Meanwhile, Adly said the state government had allocated about RM132 million for flood mitigation projects in the states involving the districts of Jasin, Melaka Tengah and Alor Gajah which are expected to start early next year. — Bernama