KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — The Indonesian authorities have arrested Sungai Besar Umno chief Datuk Seri Jamal Yunos, who has been on the run from the police, Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said today.

“I was informed at 6.15pm that the Indonesian National Police had succeeded in arresting Jamal.

“The Malaysian Royal Police have been contacted by their Indonesian counterpart to facilitate his extradition back to Malaysia,” Muhyiddin said in a statement.

