RM3b debt not due to inefficiency or extravagant spending, says former MB

KUANTAN, July 2 — Former Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Adnan Yaakob today said the massive state government debts to the federal government, amounting to RM3 billion, is not due to operating inefficiency or extravagant spending.

Instead, he said the debts were accumulated from the previous mentri besar’s administration and hence, would be difficult to explain as the state government had limited revenue.

Adnan, who had served as Pahang mentri besar for 19 years since 1999, admitted that he felt aggrieved and sad with critics who did not understand the debt issue as a huge amount of it was spent on the welfare of the people.

“The amount of the debts increased when the state government replaced water pipes and built low-cost houses, more so when the people do not repay their housing loans.

“Pahang has 14,000-km long pipelines, almost the same distance from Kuantan to London, and we also have to take over 82 pump houses in Felda areas.

“So, I hope everyone can understand the reason why the amount of our debts is high, it is not because of extravagant spending,” he said when interjecting Speaker Datuk Seri Ishak Muhammad’s speech during the first sitting of the 14th Pahang State Assembly at Wisma Sri Pahang here today.

Adnan, who is Pelangai assemblyman, said he had to use the state assembly as a platform to clarify the issue because he had done his best to discharge his duties when he was the mentri besar.

Thus, he hopes the explanation would help all quarters to understand the rationale behind the numbers.

“For instance, for every RM1 paid by the consumer for water tariff, government subsidised 50 cents.

“Tariff increase of 100 per cent does not change anything. If we want profit we have to increase the water tariff by 300 per cent.

“However, we don’t do that because we are more concerned with people welfare,” he said.

Adnan said he felt quite upset when told that the organising cost for the 15th Malaysia Games (Sukma) in 2012 had to be borne by the state government, as well as the RM40 million debt from the flood, as informed by the former Treasury Secretary-General Tan Sri Dr Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah.

“Flood is a natural disaster. That is why our debt is high.

“We have discussed this with former Deputy Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who agreed to write off 60 per cent of it, but it did not materialise as he was fired,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ishak in his speech thanked Adnan for his contributions and views since he became the member of the State Legislative Assembly in 1986.

He said Adnan had given excellent services as Pahang’s longest-serving mentri besar and led Pahang to a better direction, including in the issue of people welfare, empowering the economy and education.

“His services will be remembered and I hope Pelangai assemblyman will continue to provide good ideas for the Pahang state government,” he said. — Bernama