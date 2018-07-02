Najib insists RM2.6b is ‘donation’ meant for GE13

Datuk Seri Najib Razak has maintained his innocence over the US$681 (RM2.6 billion) in his bank account. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak has maintained his innocence over the US$681 (RM2.6 billion) in his bank account, insisting that the ‘donation’ was spent only on the 2013 general election and the balance returned to the Saudi donor.

He told Malaysiakini the US Department of Justice in its ongoing 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) kleptocracy probe, had verified that over US$600 million had been returned but Pakatan Harapan had ignored this.

“Does it smack of somebody who was trying to cheat or steal? If the intention was to steal, why would I use a local bank account in my own name?

“I used the money for the election (GE13) and after the election, the (balance) money was returned. As far as I was concerned, that was the responsible thing to do,” he said in the report published today.

The former prime minister told the news portal that the donation was a result of his meeting with the late Saudi ruler King Abdullah Abdulaziz Al Saud.

“I asked him to support the (Malaysian) government because I thought their government has a record of supporting governments which are somewhat friendly with them.

“So what I requested was nothing unusual and he agreed to support and subsequently we received letters and then money was credited at about the time they had promised the donation. I informed the relevant authorities. Bank Negara was informed of the fund that was coming in.”

Reiterating that the Saudi foreign minister had openly confirmed it was a donation, he said the movement of funds into his bank account was also documented.

“As far as I am concerned, I acted in good faith. On top of it, King Abdullah awarded me the highest decoration from Saudi. Only (former US) president (Barack) Obama and (Russian president Vladimir) Putin have the same. That shows the level of trust he had in me.”

Asked why such a large sum of money was needed for the polls, Najib told Malaysiakini he was preparing for a possible repeat of the ‘916 threat’ in the 2008 general election when then Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim allegedly tried to become prime minister by luring 30 Barisan Nasional parliamentarians over to his side.

Najib was quoted as saying he had returned the balance of the donation because he felt “uncomfortable” with such a huge sum and he was “not confident of the integrity of the system, there could be leaks.”

The prime minister was, however, guarded when Malaysiakini asked about the RM42 million from SRC International, a former 1MDB subsidiary, that also landed in his bank account.

“I have to be careful because this is subject to investigation. I have given my full account and I stand by my account to MACC,” he said.

Former Attorney General Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali had in January 2016 cleared Najib of any wrongdoing with regards to the RM2.6 billion donation and the RM42 million.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had said last week that he expected Najib to be charged in court soon over the 1MDB scandal.