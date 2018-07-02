MACC quizzes Zahid for over eight hours on 1MDB

Former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi speaks to the media after leaving the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya July 2, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

PUTRAJAYA, July 2 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) recorded former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s statement for more than 8.5 hours today over the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1DMB) case.

After arriving at the MACC headquarters at 9.50am this morning, Zahid told reporters that the interrogation session began at 10am and finished at around 6.30pm, with breaks in between for prayers.

Zahid explained that he answered questions surrounding the MACC’s investigations into the corruption case on state investment fund 1MDB during today’s session.

“I just finished giving my statement to the MACC surrounding the issue of 1MDB, and from what I understand, questioning that involves me is complete,” said the newly elected Umno president.

He said questions posed to him were concerning a visit he made in 2015 to a representative from the Saudi King’s family.

“All the information they (MACC) had were from media reports, so I was required to make a detailed account of what happened.

“I am confident that the truth in some of the issues that caused unrest among the public will be unravelled by the MACC within a timeframe they can work with,” he said in reference to 1MDB.

Zahid added that he will return to the MACC tomorrow, this time to record statements concerning a family-owned welfare foundation, Yayasan Akal Budi.

“Tomorrow, the questioning will be based on Yayasan Akal Budi and we will inform the time,” he said.

Zahid also thanked the MACC investigators for their professionalism and space when questioning him.

Earlier today, Zahid along with a bodyguard arrived at MACC in his black Toyota Vellfire, without police escorts, just before 10am.

Donning a reddish-orange long-sleeved batik shirt, Zahid briefly waved to reporters and photographers before MACC officials escorted him into the interrogation rooms.

Yesterday, the MACC said in a statement that Zahid was asked to present himself at the commission’s headquarters to assist them in two separate cases.

Zahid told reporters yesterday that his attendance would see him provide his statement surrounding funds related to the family-owned foundation.

Media reports asserted that Zahid will be scrutinised over allegations that funds from the foundation were used to pay off credit card debts belonging to him and his wife amounting to some RM800,000.

At least 50 media personnel from local and international agencies gathered from as early as 7am to cover Zahid’s arrival today.

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak had been interviewed for nearly six hours by the MACC in its investigation into a former subsidiary of 1MDB.