1MDB special task force denies freezing TAFF’S bank account

PUTRAJAYA, July 2 — The special task force set up to investigate 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) has denied freezing the bank account of the Tunku Azizah Fertility Foundation (TAFF).

In a statement here today, the taskforce said that the TAFF had no links with the ongoing investigations into 1MDB.

“Therefore, we urge all quarters not to link the issue with the ongoing 1MDB investigations,” said the statement.

On June 30, TAFF founder and patron Tengku Puan of Pahang Tunku Azizah Maimunah Iskandariah had expressed her disappointment over the foundation’s bank account being frozen without prior notification. — Bernama