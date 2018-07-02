Umno MP can be Opposition Leader, PAS deputy says

PAS deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said his party would leave it to Umno to decide on the Opposition Leader. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — PAS will not lobby for the parliamentary Opposition Leader position and leave it to Umno instead to decide, party deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said today.

Because PAS only has 18 parliament seats, Tuan Ibrahim said his party’s voice would not carry much weight compared to Umno that has 51 seats.

“So we will leave this position for Umno to decide and field a suitable person whoever he is,” Tuan Ibrahim told Malay Mail.

Asked if PAS would collaborate with Umno to serve as a check and balance to the Pakatan Harapan government, the Kubang Kerian MP said both parties had different ideologies, but he did not rule out the chances of working together on a cause if it was beneficial to the people.

Newly elected Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said he would discuss with PAS leaders, including other Opposition MPs, to decide the appointment of the parliamentary Opposition Leader.