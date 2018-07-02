Malay Mail

Dell to return to public markets with tracking stock buyout

Dell Technologies Inc announced plans to trade publicly again. – Reuters pic
SAN FRANCISCO, July 2 — Dell Technologies Inc, the world’s largest private technology company, announced plans to trade publicly again, entering a new stage of a multi-year turnaround plan.

The tech giant will return to public markets by subsuming its tracking stock, DVMT, in a cash and share-swap deal, Round Rock, Texas-based Dell said in a filing today. The shares, currently worth about US$17 billion (RM69 billion), are meant to mirror the value of software maker VMware Inc, in which Dell has a controlling stake.

As part of the deal, VMware will pay DVMT shareholders a US$11 billion special dividend and Dell will issue more shares to make up the difference, giving a total deal size of US$21.7 billion. Dell Technologies Class C common stock will become publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange. — Bloomberg

