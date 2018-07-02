Ringgit flat against US dollar at close

The ringgit closed flat against the US dollar today. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — The ringgit closed flat against the US dollar today on lack of fresh buying interest amid a firmer greenback.

At 6pm, the ringgit was quoted at 4.0380/0420 against the US dollar from last Friday’s close of 4.0380/0410.

A dealer said the higher US inflation data released last Friday could lead to a faster pace of US Federal Reserve interest rate rises.

“This had shifted investors’ interest away from regional assets,” he said.

However, the local unit was traded mostly higher against a basket of currencies, except versus the pound.

It rose against the Singapore dollar to 2.9526/9558 from 2.9624/9650 last Friday, advanced against the yen to 3.6424/6474 from 3.6487/6524 and was firmer against the euro at 4.6994/7057 from 4.7043/7082 previously.

Vis-a-vis the pound, the local note declined to 5.3100/3156 from 5.3092/3147 last Friday. — Bernama