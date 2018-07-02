DAP rep consoles Sarawakians over lost Cabinet posts

Sarawak PKR chairman Baru Bian is Works Minister. ― Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, July 2 —Sarawakians should not to be disheartened with having only a full minister and a deputy minister in the Pakatan Harapan (PH) Federal government, said state DAP publicity secretary Wong King Wei.

The Padungan state assemblyman said he opines that Cabinet appointments should not be valued mathematically.

“I believe Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has taken all considerations into account, such as gender, suitability of a particular candidate in a particular position, race as well as balancing the strength of component parties within PH, in getting his Cabinet formed,” he said.

Under the previous Barisan Nasional administration, Sarawak was represented by seven full ministers and three deputy ministers.

Wong, who is also the DAP national deputy Youth chief, said the state DAP had conveyed its suggestions and views on the appointment of Cabinet members within the framework of PH.

“After all, what we are fighting hard for is not the ministerial post, but the welfare and interest of the people,” he said.

With the appointment of Sarawak PKR chairman Baru Bian as Works Minister and Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen as Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumers Affairs, Wong said Sarawak PH components will have a huge task ahead to deliver what they promised the people.

He said Chong has been entrusted with an important portfolio to spearhead the revival of the domestic economy and to ease the financial burden of the people.

Wong said Chong has indicated his commitment in reducing the high cost of living of the people as his priority.

“He has instructed the state DAP assemblymen and members of parliament to assist him in various ways in this task,” he said.