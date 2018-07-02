DPM moots Shariah Court SOP for child marriage

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail says her ministry will look into standardising the minimum marriage age. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, July 2 — The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry will look into a standardised screening process for marriages involving minors, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said today.

The deputy prime minister, who is also in charge of the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry, said the proposal is to protect the welfare of minors while upholding the sanctity of the Shariah Courts and the Native Courts in east Malaysia.

“There will always be exceptions to certain things... like customary marriages in Sabah and Sarawak, which we have to take into consideration.

“That is why we want to do [it] at the federal level.

“If you want to get married, at least we have a standard operating procedure that we must adhere to,” she said at her ministry’s Hari Raya open house here.

