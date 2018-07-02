Affin Bank gets PCI DSS certification

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — Affin Bank Bhd has been awarded the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) certification, the most thorough global payment-card security standard within the industry.

The certification was issued by LGMS, a leading cybersecurity penetration test and assessment firm in the Asia Pacific region.

Group Chief Executive Officer Kamarul Ariffin Mohd Jamil said that the worldwide information security standard was set up by the PCI DSS Council, which protects sensitive information and reduces the chances of fraud.

“Only a handful of financial institutions in the country are currently certified with this certification.

“With this achievement, the bank has demonstrated its commitment to information security protection, particularly in providing strong security controls over client sensitive data,” he said in a statement today after receiving the certificate from LGMS. — Bernama