DPM says investigators looking into ‘sexual grooming’ in Kelantan child bride case

Minister of Women and Family Development (KPWKM), Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail speaks to media during a press conference at the Ministry of Women and Family Development in Putrajaya July 2, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, July 2 — Investigators are checking to see if there is any element of sexual grooming involved in the controversial marriage of a 41-year-old man in Kelantan who took an 11-year-old girl from Thailand as his third wife.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said today that the authorities have interviewed the girl’s father, her alleged husband and the latter’s second wife, who filed a police report against him.

“The case is still under active investigation. My officers are working with other local enforcement agencies to look further into the case.

“This includes whether there are elements of sexual grooming in the relationship between the man and this girl before the supposed marriage,” she told reporters at the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry’s Hari Raya open house here.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also the minister in charge of women, family and community development, said sexual grooming is an offence under the Sexual Offences Against Children Act (2017).

On June 18, Che Abdul Karim Che Abdul Hamid had taken an 11-year-old girl, who wished to be known as Ayu, as his third wife purportedly in Southern Thailand.

Under Malaysian law, the minimum age for marriage for Muslim girls is 16 years old but exceptions can still be given by the Shariah Court.

Dr Wan Azizah confirmed the supposed marriage between the two was never recorded by the state Religious Affairs Department and was considered unlawful.

“In addition, Section 90(c) of the Penal Code states that the consent of a child under the age of 12 is not a consent.

“The onus is on theh purported husband to prove the status of this union. Until he can produce such evidence, the authorities will treat them as unmarried individuals.

“Since the girl concerned is a minor, their relationship will come under the purview of various laws on child protection,” she said.

This morning, Dr Wan Azizah met with stakeholders, including representatives from the Attorney-General’s Chamber, Kelantan Religious Affairs Department, Department of Shariah Courts and the Bar Council, to further discuss the issue.

She added the government will strive to protect the child’s well-being while the probe is underway.

“We will bring in medical professionals and counsellors to assist her in coping with this situation,” she said.