Here’s the Honest Trailer for ‘Tomb Raider’ and ‘Pacific Rim: Uprising’ (VIDEO)

Check out this hilarious edition of Honest Trailers that combines both ‘Tomb Raider’ and ‘Pacific Rim: Uprising’ together.

LOS ANGELES, July 2 — The team at Screen Junkies are back with another dose of the ever popular Honest Trailers though this time they do things differently and take on two movies at a go: Tomb Raider and Pacific Rim: Uprising.

The voiceover guy starts the clip by revealing that “the two movies are so forgettable that we combined them for one unforgettable Honest Trailer”.

The team go on to point out how much they weren’t impressed with the films by adding: “Prepare for two perfectly fine, moderately entertaining films that exist for the least exciting reasons.”

The Screen Junkies team have as usual done a brilliant job, so check out the clip below for more hilarious comments about both these action films.