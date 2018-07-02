Rosmah’s son Riza Aziz next on MACC interrogation list

Riza Aziz (left) has been linked to the 1MDB scandal. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is expected to call Riza Aziz, the stepson of Datuk Seri Najib Razak, for questioning in connection with the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) corruption scandal tomorrow.

National news agency Bernama cited an unnamed source within MACC as saying the Hollywood film producer is expected to show up at its headquarters in Putrajaya tomorrow afternoon.

“Riza must turn up at 2pm tomorrow to help investigations into the case,” the source told Bernama.

Riza, the son of Najib’s wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor from an earlier marriage to a man named Abdul Aziz Nong Chik, was linked to the 1MDB scandal after the US Department of Justice named his Los Angeles-based film production and distribution company Red Granite Pictures as among the recipients of funds misappropriated from the Malaysian sovereign investment fund.

Red Granite Pictures had produced the 2013 Oscar-nominated movie Wolf of Wall Street starring Leonardo DiCaprio.