Suhakam wants no delay in abolition of death penalty

KUALA LUMPUR July 2 — The Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) hopes that the government will not delay in abolishing the death penalty.

Suhakam chairman Tan Sri Razali Ismail said the commission would let Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamed decide on the matter without interference from other parties.

“If we take a poll from the Malaysian people now, a lot of them will agree to get rid of the death penalty.

“We should get going and do it within this year.

“Of course there will be many quarters that will review it from various aspects and on how to deal with certain custom practices, religion and all, but for me that is the business of the PM to put it all together.”

Razali said this to reporters after attending the workshop on the United Nations Convention Against Torture And Other Cruel, Inhuman Or Degrading Treatment Or Punishment (Uncat) with the Malaysian Islamic Community here today.

Meanwhile, Deputy Secretary-General of the Ministry of Home Affairs (Moha) Datuk Seri Nadzri Siron said that the death sentence on 17 inmates in death row had been put on hold pending a government review on capital punishment.

He stated that the outcome might take a while as the Cabinet would have to deliberate on the findings if the review.

Nadzri said the review process on capital punishment would begin as soon as possible, as it is a directive from the government.

“The review will involve all laws where the death penalty is prescribed, including the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and the Firearms Act 1971,” he said. — Bernama