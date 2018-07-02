1MDB task force freeze 408 bank accounts in RM1.1b funds transfer probe

A total of 408 bank accounts suspected to be linked to financial improprieties involving the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) corruption scandal have been frozen. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — A total of 408 bank accounts suspected to be linked to financial improprieties involving the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) corruption scandal have been frozen, a government task force said today.

Named the 1MDB Task Force, the team jointly led by Tan Sri Abdul Gani Patail, Tan Sri Abu Kassim Mohamed, Datuk Seri Mohd Shukri Abdull and Datuk Abdul Hamid Bador, said the accounts belonged to 81 individuals and 55 companies.

“These accounts are believed to have been involved in the embezzlement and misappropriation of 1MDB funds.

“It involves nearly 900 transactions made between March 2011 and September 2015,” they said in a statement.

