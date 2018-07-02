Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole call it quits

British singer-songwriter Liam Payne (R) and partner Cheryl pose on the red carpet on arrival for the Brit Awards 2018 in London February 21, 2018. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, July 2 — Liam Payne has announced his separation from Cheryl Cole after nearly two years together.

The former One Direction star took to Twitter to reveal the split saying: “Cheryl and I are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It’s been a tough decision for us to make.

“We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together.”

There had been speculation a few months ago that the pair were headed for a breakup though the rumours were shut down at the time. The pair have a one-year-old son, Bear, together.