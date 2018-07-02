Pakatan Harapan must call on indian government to scrap visa hike

JULY 2 — As of yesterday, the High Commission of India has revised the tourist visa fee for Malaysians travelling to India, making it difficult, if not completely unaffordable for some Malaysians to now travel to the country. I therefore call on the Pakatan Harapan government to immediately condemn the move and to urge the Indian Government to scrap the visa hike.

In 2017, India similarly attempted to raise the cost of tourist visas, but reversed their decision following condemnation from many quarters, including government leaders. PH must therefore make a stand and pressure the Indian Government to once again reverse their decision. The cost of living sky-rocketed under the previous BN government and with an economy only beginning to recover under PH, Malaysians do not deserve to be punished further by financial burden.

Aside from Malaysians who deserve to be able to comfortably travel to the country as sightseeing tourists and enjoy the vibrancy that India has to offer, there are also many Malaysians who have deep, historical and spiritual roots in India. Some have extended family and friends living in the country and many make sacred pilgrimages to India to undertake deeply personal rituals and vows for religious purposes. None of these individuals deserve to suffer or have their trip delayed or cancelled due to financial constraints.

Malaysians have taken to social media in droves to condemn the price hike with some pointing out that the fees are similar to the price of a flight ticket. It is always low-income families and the marginalised in society that are the hardest hit by price hikes such as this. The newly formed PH government should therefore urgently push for a solution to this issue and ensure that travel can continue as usual. PH must not turn a blind eye to the concerns of the people.

*Sivamalar Genapathy is Vice Chief, Keadilan Women’s Wing.

**This is the personal opinion of the writer and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.