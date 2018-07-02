Police solve Pulau Kerto robbery-turned-murder case

The police have arrested a total of eight men aged between 20 and 35 during their investigation into the robbery-turned-murder case. — iStock.com pic via AFP

SIBU, July 2 — The police here believe they have solved the murder case of a 58-year-old woman at her house in Pulau Kerto last Friday with the arrest of two more suspects yesterday afternoon.

Sibu District Police Chief, ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said, the two men were brought to court this morning for remand process.

“We believe we have solved this case investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code. The two were arrested at a longhouse nearby the victim’s house yesterday afternoon,” he said without mentioning the time of the arrest when met by pressmen at the Sibu Central Polis Station, here today.

Another suspect, who was tested positive for drug abuse, was arrested on Saturday at his house, also not far from the victim’s house.

The police have arrested a total of eight men aged between 20 and 35 during their investigation into the robbery-turned-murder case.

The murder of Ting Poh Sing occurred at about 3.30am last Friday when the suspects were ransacking her house.

The victim, who was staying with her bedridden 85-year old mother, confronted the suspects when she was awoken by the noises they made during the robbery.

Ting’s body, with her legs and hands tied, and mouth covered with a towel, was found by her elder sister and her daughter who came to visit at about 7pm on the same day.

“Autopsy report showed that the victim died of suffocation and suffered from several broken ribs. It is believed that the suspects had stepped on her when they tied her up, causing her ribs to break,” said Stanley.

He advised the public not to be unduly alarmed with the incident and project it as an act of gangsterism.

“This has nothing to do with gangsterism. We believe the suspects tried to get some money to pay for their drug abuse activities,” said Stanley who added that his men are still investigating the items and money lost following the robbery. — Bernama