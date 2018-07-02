CEP and ISIS discuss regional diplomacy issues

ISIS Deputy Chief Executive Datuk Steven Wong speaks to the media outside Ilham Tower after a meeting with the CEP today. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — The diplomacy issues and Malaysia’s role at the regional stage are among the topics discussed by the Institute of Strategic and International Studies (ISIS) Malaysia with the Council of Eminent Persons (CEP) today.

ISIS Deputy Chief Executive Datuk Steven Wong said the discussion was more on how Malaysia could engage with Asean countries more effectively.

“It is more on regional developments, how should the present government respond in terms of new initiatives,” he said when met today at Menara Ilham after meeting the CEP members here, today.

Wong also admitted there had been no discussions on Free Trade Agreement (FTA) or Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and the Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement (TPPA).

“No specific talk about economic aspects. It is beyond the CEP and has to be viewed by the incoming Minister of International Trade and Industry,” he said.

Wong added there was only an exchange of views and no decision taken at the meeting. — Bernama