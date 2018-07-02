Complete projects promised by BN, Sarawak DCM urges new works minister

Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri James Masing wanted an assurance from new Works Minister Baru Baru (pic) that the on-going construction of the RM16 billion Pan Borneo Highway will be completed on schedule. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUCHING, July 2 — Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri James Masing expressed hope today that the newly-appointed Works Minister Baru Bian will implement road and bridge projects which were promised by the previous federal government in the state.

Masing, who is also the state Infrastructure Development and Transportation Minister, said there should not be any distinction made between the promises made by the Federal government under Pakatan Harapan (PH) now, and Barisan Nasional (BN), previously.

“A promise is a promise and it was made by the Federal government to the people of Sarawak, regardless of whether it is under Pakatan or Barisan,” he told Malay Mail.

Masing also wanted an assurance from Baru, who is the Selangau Member of Parliament, that the on-going construction of the RM16 billion Pan Borneo Highway will be completed on schedule.

He said Baru can take a look at how the allocation is spent on the highway, but he should not delay its completion.

Masing also said he hopes to work closely with Baru in carrying out infrastructure development, especially the construction of rural roads.

“As a rural Member of Parliament from Sarawak, Baru certainly understands the importance of having roads in remote areas, like in Ba’Kelalan,” he said, referring to the state constituency Baru also represents.

Separately, Baru said he feels honoured to have been appointed Works Minister in the new PH government led by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“I am conscious of the fact that the responsibility attached to this portfolio is a heavy and onerous one,” he said, thanking Dr Mahathir for the confidence in him.

“I will endeavour to do my best to ensure that the Works Ministry is efficient, transparent and accountable in all its dealings. I humbly ask for your prayers as I embark on this new job,” said Baru, who is also Sarawak PKR chairman.