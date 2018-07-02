Petronas bids farewell to chairman

Petronas said Tan Sri Sidek Hassan was first appointed Chairman on July 1, 2012. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — National oil and gas company Petronas today announced that Chairman, Tan Sri Sidek Hassan completed his tenure on June 30, following the fulfilment of his extended three-year contract beginning July 1, 2015.

In a statement, Petronas said Sidek was first appointed Chairman on July 1, 2012 and prior to assuming this role, spent 38 years in the civil service, retiring as the twelfth Chief Secretary to the Government of Malaysia.

“Petronas would like to thank Tan Sri Sidek Hassan for his contributions and commitment in providing guidance and stewardship to the Petronas board over the last six years.

“We wish him all the best in his future undertakings,” it added. — Bernama