Report: Putrajaya axing special envoys, advisers

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 —The federal government has terminated the services of at least four special envoys and nine government advisers as part of a continuing clear-out of the previous Barisan Nasional administration’s appointees.

According to the Malaysiakini news portal, no replacements will be named as the positions will be discontinued.

Among those terminated are former ministers and BN component leaders Tun S. Samy Vellu and Tan Sri Ong Ka Ting, who were respectively special envoys to India and China.

Also being released are PDP president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, who was special envoy to East Asia.

Former inspector-general of police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar also lost his post as special envoy to enhance relations with the international community in combating terrorism, extremism and human trafficking.

The four positions were the equivalent of full ministers.

The government is also closing nine special adviser offices created by former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Among these were for advisers for women entrepreneurship and professional development, religion, science, and socio-cultural affairs.

The last was previously held by former minister Tan Sri Rais Yatim although his term ended last month.