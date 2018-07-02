Bursa continues lower at mid-afternoon

On the broader market, sentiment was negative with losers outpacing gainers 461 to 295, while 339 counters were unchanged, 754 untraded and 21 others suspended. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — Bursa Malaysia continued to trade lower at mid-afternooon today weighed down by losses in Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) and index-related finance counters.

At 3.00pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 9.54 points lower at 1,681.96 from Friday’s close of 1,691.50.

The index opened 3.43 points higher at 1,694.93.

On the broader market, sentiment was negative with losers outpacing gainers 461 to 295, while 339 counters were unchanged, 754 untraded and 21 others suspended.

Volume stood at 1.06 billion units valued at RM799.96 million.

Among heavyweights, Public Bank fell 40 sen to RM22.96, Hong Leong Financial and Hong Leong Bank shed 30 sen each to RM17.70 and RM17.90 respectively while TNB lost 20 sen to RM14.44.

Maybank was flat at RM9.

Among actives, Sapura Energy lost 2.5 sen to 61.5 sen, Borneo Oil and MyEG slipped half-a-sen each to 6.5 sen and 96 sen respectively while Advance Synergy eased one sen to 17 sen.

Hibiscus Petroleum gained half-a-sen to 89 sen.

The FBM Emas Index declined 57.729 points to 11,903.2, the FBM70 was 40.069 points lower at 14,586.99 and the FBMT100 Index erased 57.79 points to 11,700.14.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index decreased 30.16 points to 12,062.39 and the FBM Ace Index scrapped 25.86 points to 5,101.67.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index dwindled 143.57 points to 16,506.34, the Plantation Index decreased 8.85 points to 7,525.31 and the Industrial Index eased 11.4 points to 3,116.13. — Bernama