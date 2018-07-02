MACC still in the process of recording Zahid’s statement

Former deputy prime minister and new Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya July 2, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

PUTRAJAYA, July 2 — The process of taking a statement from Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi regarding investigation into two cases is still going on after two hours he had appeared at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters, here.

Ahmad Zahid, who arrived at about 9.50 am, had yet to leave the building as at 12.40 pm.

An officer from the MACC, who was approached by Bernama here, confirmed that the Member of Parliament for Bagan Datuk was still at the building and had not completed giving his statement on the case.

This morning, Ahmad Zahid, who arrived at the MACC building, was swarmed by local and international media practitioners who had waited as early as 8 am to cover the case involving the former Deputy Prime Minister.

On June 27, Ahmad Zahid had been contacted by the MACC asking him to be present at the MACC headquarters to have his statement recorded under the MACC Act 2009.

Earlier, MACC Deputy Chief Commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Azam Baki said Ahmad Zahid was required to assist the investigation involving two cases but he did not elaborate on the two cases.

Yesterday, Ahmad Zahid said the statement to be given concerned the misappropriation of funds from the foundation which belonged to him.

Ahmad Zahid is among the important individuals investigated by the MACC after former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and his wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor gave statements concerning the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal. — Bernama