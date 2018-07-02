Zeti to work closely with PNB, keep up role as CEP member

Tan Sri Zeti Akhtar Aziz arrives at the Ilham Tower in Kuala Lumpur on May 18, 2018.. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — Newly-appointed Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) Group Chairman Tan Sri Dr Zeti Akhtar Aziz is looking forward to work closely with the government-linked investment company (GLIC) for the sustainability of its performance as well as contribution to the overall economy.

Zeti will also carry on her duty as a member of the Council of Eminent Persons (CEP), which was set up to advise the government on economic and financial matters.

“I will continue playing my role as CEP (member)...as it is halfway through (the 100 days of promises).

“It is almost 50 days now, but there is still a lot of work to be done (as a CEP member),” she said upon leaving Menara Ilham after attending the CEP meeting here, today.

PNB had announced last Friday that Tan Sri Abdul Wahid Omar would be replaced by the former Bank Negara Governor following his retirement effective June 30.

Zeti also said that she will be attending her first meeting with PNB team this afternoon.

“My meeting with PNB will be in afternoon, while in the morning, I’m devoted here (at Menara Ilham),” she added. Commenting on Abdul Wahid’s strategic roadmap to improve the GLIC’s operation, she said she was unable to comment on her predecessor’s plan as she needs to be briefed about it.

“I need to know the details,” she said when asked on the continuation of Abdul Wahid’s PNB roadmap. — Bernama