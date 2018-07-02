Dr M: New CJ to be chosen by month’s end

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad says the replacement for Chief Justice Tun Md Raus Sharif will be named by the end of July. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — The replacement for Chief Justice Tun Md Raus Sharif will be selected by the end of this month, said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Raus and Court of Appeal president Tan Sri Zulkefli Ahmad Makinudin both tendered their resignations last month and will vacate their positions effective July 31.

Both men previously had their contracts extended beyond the mandatory retirement age for judges, and had been pressured to leave following Pakatan Harapan’s general election victory.

Their extensions are also the subject of a judicial review sought by the Malaysian Bar, which launched the legal action after contesting the constitutionality of their contract extensions.

