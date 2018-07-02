42 Pahang assemblymen sworn in

The ceremony began with the swearing in of Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail (pic), who is also the Jelai Assemblyman, followed by 10 members of the State Executive Council and other Assemblymen. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, July 2 — All 42 members of the Pahang State Legislative Assembly were sworn in at the first sitting of the first term of the 14 State Legislative Assembly at the Wisma Seri Pahang, here today.

The ceremony began with the swearing in of Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, who is also the Jelai Assemblyman, followed by 10 members of the State Executive Council (Exco) and other Assemblymen.

They were sworn in before Pahang Assembly Speaker Datuk Seri Ishak Muhammad who was reappointed for the second term after he was first appointed in July 2013.

The election of Ishak, 65, was proposed by Wan Rosdy and seconded by the Chairman of the State Tourism, Environment, Plantations and Boitechnology Committee Datuk Seri Mohd Sharkar Shamsuddin.

Wan Rosdy said the election of Ishak, who is Pekan-born and had previously served as Bebar Assemblyman and Pahang Exco member was based on his experience and excellent performance as Speaker in the previous term.

Wan Rosdy subsequently proposed that Jenderak Assemblyman Datuk Seri Mohamed Jaafar be appointed as Deputy Speaker, which was supported the Chairman of the State Agriculture and Agro-Based Industry Committee Datuk Seri Mohd Soffi Abd Razak.

The five-day sitting of the 14th Term of the Pahang State Assembly would be officially opened by the Regent of Pahang, Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah on July 23.

In the 14th General Election (GE14) recently, Barisan Nasional (BN) continued to lead the Pahang government after winning 25 of the 42 State Legislative Assembly seats contested while Pakatan Harapan won nine and PAS won eight seats.

In his speech, Ishak promised to implement his tasks in the best manner possible with full responsibility and equitability in ensuring the smooth running of the Assembly sitting.

“I congratulate everyone who had been appointed. Although the political landscape had changed, but changes had occurred everywhere and we are grateful that the people have shown maturity in democracy,” he added. — Bernama