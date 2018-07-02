Late Sungai Kandis rep will be sorely missed, says Selangor MB

PKR lawmaker Shuhaimi Shafiei died this morning from stage four lymphoma at the Subang Jaya Medical Centre. — Picture by Ida Lim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari described late PKR lawmaker Shuhaimi Shafiei as a conscientious and dedicated lawmaker who will leave big shoes for his replacement.

Calling the Sungai Kandis representative a dear friend and comrade, Amirudin also issued his deepest condolences to Shuhaimi’s family over his death this morning.

“He was a very committed, responsible and well-liked assemblyman and friend. His passing is a great loss for the Selangor government and PKR.

“His contributions and sacrifices to the people and state of Selangor were monumental and invaluable.”

A former political secretary to Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, Shuhaimi died this morning from stage four lymphoma at the Subang Jaya Medical Centre.

He was 50.

Shuhaimi will be buried at the Section 21 Muslim cemetrey in Shah Alam after Asar prayers this evening.

In the 14th general election, he won Sungai Kandis with a 12,480-vote majority over second-placed Kamaruzzaman Johari from Barisan Nasional in a four-cornered fight.

His death will trigger the first by-election since the 14th general election.