Tariff surcharge will likely reverse TNB’s recent losses

Maybank Investment Bank Research said it was wary that the market had not yet digested a likely earnings step-down in the Second Regulatory Period. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — The imposition of a tariff surcharge in the second half of this year has removed a major overhang over the integrity of the pass-through mechanism and will likely cause some reversal in Tenaga Nasional Bhd’s (TNB) recent losses.

Maybank Investment Bank (IB) Research said it was wary that the market had not yet digested a likely earnings step-down in the Second Regulatory Period (RP2).

“We maintain a ‘hold’ on Tenaga with an unchanged target price of RM16,” it said in a note.

The regulator has announced that the present 1.52sen/kWh tariff rebate in Peninsular Malaysia would be discontinued, and a 1.35sen/kWh tariff surcharge (amounting to RM698 million) to be imposed for the second half of this year.

Maybank IB said this is the first time since the implementation of incentive based regulation in 2014 that consumers would have to bear a tariff surcharge, thus alleviating recent concerns over the integrity of the pass-through mechanism.

“Longer-term, we do not rule out Tenaga’s valuation multiple possibly expanding, as doubts over the pass-through mechanism fully dissipates,” it added. — Bernama