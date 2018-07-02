Now minister, Syed Saddiq says Putrajaya will make youth the bedrock of growth

Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (right) is sworn in as the Youth and Sports Minister in the presence of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V at the Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur July 2, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — The federal government will adopt policies to further develop the country’s youth with an eye on making the group the main driver of Malaysia’s progress, said Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

In his first official statement following his swearing in with the rest of the Malaysian Cabinet this morning, he said Putrajaya was determined to ensure youths became the focus of the country’s development agenda.

“This government believes that that the youth should be the ones to determine their own direction and future,” Syed Saddiq said.

He said the administration would heed the young voices that helped put Pakatan Harapan into power, and expand on policies promoting inclusiveness and meritocracy.

The minister also pledged to continue efforts to spur sports development and administration in the country.

Separately, Syed Saddiq’s predecessor, Khairy Jamaluddin, congratulated the former on his appointment today.

“Congratulations, Syed Saddiq, on the appointment as the new youth and sports minister. I pray he will bring greater success to the Youth and Sports Ministry,” Khairy wrote on Twitter.

Syed Saddiq, 25, is by far the youngest member of the Malaysian Cabinet.