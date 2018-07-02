Proposed Bernama-RTM collaboration to increase productivity, says Bernama CEO

Bernama CEO Datuk Zulkefli Salleh (left) said the arrangement, which was expected to be implemented in six months, was at the stage of discussion at the officials level between Bernama and RTM. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — The proposed collaboration between the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama), through the Bernama News Channel (BNC), and Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) can step up productivity in the provision of information to the people, especially on the government agenda and aspirations, said Bernama chief executive officer Datuk Zulkefli Salleh.

He said the two media organisations had the expertise in their respective fields, Bernama in the production of news and RTM in the production of documentaries and programmes.

“BNC will produce audiovisual news for RTM and RTM will produce programmes and documentaries also for broadcast by BNC. Bernama and RTM will remain as they are but the collaboration involves the merging of resources at the two entities to improve product quality,” he said after addressing the Bernama monthly assembly here today.

Zulkefli said the arrangement, which was expected to be implemented in six months, was at the stage of discussion at the officials level between Bernama and RTM and would be presented to Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo this week.

Last Thursday, Gobind Singh said a committee would be established to undertake an in-depth study on a proposal to merge RTM and Bernama, with the committee comprising people from various backgrounds to scrutinise and consider the proposed merger of the two media entities under the ministry.

In his address earlier, Zulkefli reminded Bernama staff to report positively on government policies and programmes to create a more tolerant society. — Bernama