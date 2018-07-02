Sabah BN assemblymen sworn in... again

Datuk Jeffrey Kitingan said that the group had a meeting after receiving the letter on June 27 and decided to comply. ― Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KOTA KINABALU, July 2 — 20 Sabah state lawmakers aligned with Barisan Nasional were sworn in again this morning after they received a letter from the Speaker requesting them to do so.

The 20 from Umno, Parti Bersatu Sabah(PBS), Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku(STAR) as well as a renegade assemblyman from United Pasok Momogun Kadazandusun Murut Organisation (Upko) took their oaths at 8.30am in the State Assembly hall before the Speaker.

The assembly’s proceedings commenced after.

“We are acting according to the wishes of the Speaker out of respect for him. It is a separation of power so we will adhere to his instructions,” said Datuk Jeffrey Kitingan.

Jeffrey said that the group had a meeting after receiving the letter on June 27 and decided to comply.

Aside from Apas assemblyman Datuk Nizam Abu Bakar Titingan, all 20 had been sworn-in on June 12 in the Speaker’s chambers in front of Datuk Syed Abas Syed Ali, after boycotting the official swearing-in ceremony on June 11.

Only former chief minister and Sungai Sibuga assemblyman Tan Sri Musa Aman has not been sworn in now.

The sitting was adjourned today after the Head of State Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin’s speech.

Jeffrey also said that pending a court decision on Musa’s lawsuit against the appointment of Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal, they would not acknowledge their status as the state’s opposition.

“We are protesting without prejudice,” he said when met outside the assembly.

After a 29-29 draw between Barisan Nasional and the Warisan/Pakatan Harapan alliance in the May 9 polls, Musa officially gained the majority first by getting the support of the two assemblymen crossing over from Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku.

He was sworn in by Juhar on May 10 at 11.10pm. But six defections from BN’s Umno and Upko later saw the majority shift, prompting Juhar to ask Musa to step down to make way for Shafie to be sworn in on May 12.

Musa filed the lawsuit on May 17 and sought for the courts to declare Shafie’s appointment to be unconstitutional.

Juhar also lodged a police report alleging criminal intimidation by Musa, who has since left the country and is wanted by the state’s police in relation to the governor’s claim.