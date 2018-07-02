Bursa lower at mid-morning on technical correction

On the broader market, sentiment was negative with losers outpacing gainers 333 to 274, while 276 counters were unchanged, 966 untraded and 21 others suspended. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — Bursa Malaysia was lower at mid-morning today on a technical correction following a sharp increase in the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KlCI) on last Friday.

At 11am, the FBM KLCI was 5.72 points weaker at 1,685.78 from Friday’s close of 1,691.50.

The index opened 3.43 points higher at 1,694.93.

On the broader market, sentiment was negative with losers outpacing gainers 333 to 274, while 276 counters were unchanged, 966 untraded and 21 others suspended.

Volume stood at 630.54 million units valued at RM376.63 million.

For heavyweights, Maybank and Petronas Chemicals gained one sen each to RM9.01 and RM8.42 respectively.

Public Bank fell 42 sen to RM22.94 and Tenaga lost 10 sen to RM14.54, while CIMB was flat at RM5.45.

Among actives, Borneo Oil and Advance Synergy eased half-a-sen each to 6.5 sen and 17.5 sen respectively, and Sapura Energy lost one sen to 63 sen.

Hibiscus bagged two sen to 90.5 sen and TH Heavy Engineering gained half-a-sen to seven sen.

The FBM Emas Index lost 31.88 points to 11,929.05, the FBM70 was 11.989 points higher at 14,615.07 and the FBMT100 Index decreased 32.25 points to 11,725.68.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index declined 5.13 points to 12,087.42 and the FBM Ace Index eased 18.75 points to 5,108.78.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index fell 101.59 points to 16,548.32 and the Industrial Index declined 7.87 points to 3,119.66, while the Plantation Index increased 6.52 points to 7,540.68. — Bernama