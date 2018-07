Datuk Seri Azmin Ali announced Sungai Kandis assemblyman Mat Shuhaimi Shafiei’s (pic) death on Twitter this morning. — Picture by Ida Lim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — Sungai Kandis assemblyman Mat Shuhaimi Shafiei has died, according to Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.

The economic affairs minister announced the PKR representative’s death on Twitter this morning.

“Al fatihah. I am deeply saddened over the loss of a true comrade. May the soul of the late Shuhaimi Shafiei be placed in heaven with Allah’s graces,” he wrote.

MORE TO COME