Final group of ministers sworn in

— Photo by Mohd Firdaus Abdul Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — The final group of Cabinet members took their oaths of office before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V of Kelantan at the Istana Negara here this morning.

The first batch of seven were named as Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, Mohd Redzuan Yusof, Xavier Jayakumar, Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Baru Bian, Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah and Teresa Kok.

The second group of six were named as Yeo Bee Yin, Datuk Mujahid Yusof Rawa, Khalid Samad, Datuk Liew Vui Keong, Darrel Leiking and Mohamad Din Ketapi.

