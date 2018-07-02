New ‘Mission: Impossible — Fallout’ featurette offers more footage (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘Mission: Impossible — Fallout’ that stars Tom Cruise, Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg and Ving Rhames among others.

LOS ANGELES, July 2 — Paramount Pictures has released another new featurette for Mission: Impossible — Fallout, the sixth instalment of the popular franchise, that gives us more insight into what goes on behind the scenes when filming the high action movie.

Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt in the film and this time he and his IMF team have to try and deal with the aftermath of a mission gone wrong.

Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett, and Vanessa Kirby will also be joining returning cast members Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Michelle Monaghan, Alec Baldwin and Sean Harris in the film.

The synopsis of the film reads: “The best intentions often come back to haunt you. Mission: Impossible — Fallout finds Ethan Hunt (Cruise) and his IMF team (Baldwin, Pegg, Rhames) along with some familiar allies (Ferguson, Monaghan) in a race against time after a mission gone wrong.”

Mission: Impossible — Fallout is set for release later this month. Check out the clip below on what awaits: