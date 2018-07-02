Johor allocates RM450,000 for nine Chinese private secondary schools, says MB

Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian said the primary and secondary schools had a lot of contributions to society. — Bernama pic

KLUANG, July 2 — The Johor government has allocated RM450,000 this year to be distributed to nine Chinese private secondary schools in the state.

Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian said the schools were Sekolah Tinggi Persendirian Chong Hwa in Muar; Sekolah Menengah Persendirian Pei Hwa in Tangkak; Sekolah Tinggi Chong Hwa, here; Sekolah Tinggi Yong Peng; Sekolah Tinggi Persendirian Pei Chun in Pontian; Sekolah Tinggi Cina Batu Pahat; Sekolah Tinggi Chong Hwa Rengit, Sekolah Menengah Foon Yew in Kulai and Sekolah Menengah Foon Yew in Johor Bahru, which each received RM50,000.

“We (the Pakatan Harapan government) will try to fulfill our election pledges as soon as possible. Most importantly, we will not ignore those who fight together to rebuild our country.

“Without the schools that continue to open the minds of the students (and) instilling the right mindset to the students, we will not have a society that makes wise decisions for the country,” he said at the 100th anniversary celebration of the Sekolah Menengah and Rendah Chong Hwa Kluang here last night.

About 10,000 people attended the event including Kluang MP Wong Shu Qi.

Osman said the primary and secondary schools, which were founded in 1918 soon after the First World War ended, had a lot of contributions to society. — Bernama