Former CM Musa a no-show at Sabah assembly opening

Former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman is wanted by the state police over the alleged criminal intimidation of the Sabah governor. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, July 2 — Missing former chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman was nowhere in sight when the Sabah State Assembly met today for the first time since Parti Warisan Sabah/Pakatan Harapan jointly won the state during the 14th general election.

Musa, who is Sungai Sibuga assemblyman, claimed to be in London since May 16 and is purported to be seeking medical treatment there.

He remains wanted by the state police over the alleged criminal intimidation of the Sabah governor.

At the Sabah state assembly building today, a crowd gathered at the foyer where a group of elected representatives from Umno and Parti Bersatu Sabah, led by Karanaan assemblyman and Umno assistant secretary Datuk Masidi Manjun, arrived jointly and descended the stairs together.

During proceedings, the group sat facing the state Cabinet along with the backbenchers.

Today is the opening ceremony of the first sitting and the programme consists solely of a speech by Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin.

The Sabah assembly was marred by controversy during the swearing in of 43 state assemblyman on June 11, including four nominated lawmakers.

Elected representatives from Umno, PBS, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku and other Barisan Nasional-aligned assemblymen were absent in an apparent boycott during the swearing-in ceremony in front of speaker Datuk Syed Abas Syed Ali.

In a surprise twist, 19 of 21 of the BN-aligned assemblymen, minus Musa and Apas assemblyman Datuk Nizam Abu Bakar Titingan, were sworn in in front of the Speaker just a day later.