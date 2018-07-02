Zahid all smiles on arrival at MACC headquarters

Former deputy prime minister and new Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya July 2, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

PUTRAJAYA, July 2 — Former deputy prime minister and new Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi arrived at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) ahead of his appointment with graft investigators today.

Beaming his customary grin, Zahid was dressed in a reddish-orange long-sleeved batik shirt and black pants, and came in his black Toyota Vellfire without police escorts at 9.50am.

He stopped briefly to wave at reporters and provide photographers a photo opportunity before being escorted in by MACC officials.

He was seen signing into the guest book before being brought into the interview rooms.

Yesterday, the MACC said in a statement that Zahid was asked to present himself at the commission’s headquarters to assist them in two separate cases.

Zahid told reporters yesterday that his attendance would see him provide his statement surrounding funds related a family-owned foundation.

Media reports asserted that Zahid will be scrutinised over allegations that funds from the foundation were used to pay off credit card debts belonging to him and his wife amounting to some RM800,000.

At least 50 media personnel from local and international agencies gathered from as early as 7am cover Zahid’s arrival today.

However, reporters and photographers were only allowed into the MACC premises at 9.20am.

It is unclear how long investigators will take to interview Zahid today.

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak had been interviewed for nearly six hours by the MACC for its investigation into a former subsidiary of 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).