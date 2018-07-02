Azmin: Review of 11th Malaysia Plan now in October

Datuk Seri Azmin Ali said the Cabinet has allowed the deferral seeing as the Pakatan Harapan coalition just took over as the new federal government in May. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — The mid-term review of the 11th Malaysia Plan will be presented to Parliament on October 18, said Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

While the review is customarily tabled in July, Azmin said the Cabinet has allowed the deferral seeing as the Pakatan Harapan coalition just took over as the new federal government in May.

“Our approach this time is different, as we are not only going to do a thorough research on two years ago, but we will also clarify the direction of the new government based on our manifesto and policies of Pakatan Harapan” he told reporters after the launch of 18th Edition of the Malaysia Economic Monitor.

