Ringgit extends gains to open higher against US dollar

Malaysian ringgit notes are seen among US dollar bills in this photo illustration taken in Singapore. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — The ringgit extended gains from last week to open higher against the US dollar today, in line with most Asian currencies as more investors shifted interest towards regional assets, dealers said .

At 9.45am, the ringgit was quoted at 4.0350/0400 against the US dollar compared with 4.0380/0410 on Friday.

A dealer said that there was some profit taking activities in the greenback from last week, which lent support to the ringgit, in recovering lost ground.

Meanwhile, the local unit traded mixed against a basket of currencies.

It rose against the Singapore dollar to 2.9578/9632 from 2.9624/9650 and strengthened against the yen to 3.6397/6446 from 3.6487/6524 on Friday.

The ringgit, however, weakened against the British pound to 5.3230/3312 from 5.3092/3147 and was lower against the euro at 4.7076/7139 from 4.7043/7082. — Bernama