Presidential candidate Jose Antonio Meade reacts after polls closed in the presidential election, at the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) headquarters in Mexico City, July 1, 2018. — Reuters pic

MEXICO CITY, July 2 — Mexican presidential candidate Jose Antonio Meade, of the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), accepted his election defeat this morning by anti-establishment leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

After exit polls showed Lopez Obrador winning by a large margin — in a major break with the two parties that have governed Mexico for nearly a century — Meade said the leftist had “won the majority,” adding: “I wish Andres Manuel the greatest of success.” — AFP