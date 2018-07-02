Asian stocks begin the week mixed; oil declines

A pedestrian walks past an electronic board showing the stock market indices outside a brokerage in Tokyo. — Reuters pic

SYDNEY, July 2 — Stocks in Asia kicked off the second half of 2018 in a mixed fashion, while oil declined and the euro came under pressure over German political concerns.

Investors will be focused again on Chinese assets after the biggest weekly drop in the yuan since the 2015 devaluation stoked concerns about the currency’s use as a tool in the trade spat. Japanese and South Korea shares edged lower and Australia’s main index was little changed. Hong Kong is closed for a holiday. The Mexican peso nudged higher before election-day results come in. Oil slid below US$74 (RM298.78) a barrel in New York after US President Donald Trump called for higher production. Crude surged more than 8 per cent last week.

Trade war jitters, political risk in Europe and divergence in monetary policy across the world remain some of the key themes investors are grappling with following the end of the first half. Factory data over the weekend added to concern that China’s growth is softening. This Friday’s payrolls report in the US and minutes from the Federal Reserve’s most recent meeting could influence expectations for two more interest-rate increases this year.

Elsewhere, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union party said yesterday it will pursue migrant pacts with its partners amid reports the German interior minister has resigned. Stances on Germany’s defence against migration is escalating a political crisis that could leave her without a parliamentary majority.

President Trump piled more pressure on Opec over the weekend, demanding the cartel stop what he called its manipulation of the oil market and insisting the group pump more.

These are key events coming up this week:

US manufacturing probably continued to expand at a robust pace in June, economists forecast ahead of today's release.

The Reserve Bank of Australia has a policy decision Tuesday. The US celebrates Independence Day on July 4, Wednesday.

Stock and bond markets are closed, along with government offices.

Federal Reserve releases minutes of its June 12-13 meeting, when FOMC policy makers raised the benchmark rate a quarter point for the second time this year, and lifted their median forecast to four total increases in 2018. US payrolls are due Friday. Also on Friday, the US is scheduled to impose tariffs on US$34 billion of Chinese goods.

Beijing has said it will slap tariffs on an equal value on US exports including agricultural and auto exports.

Here are the main market moves

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 rose less than 0.1 per cent as of 9:02 am in Tokyo. The gauge closed up 0.1 per cent on Friday. Japan’s Topix index lost 0.3 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi dropped 0.1 per cent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index added less than 0.1 per cent.

Currencies

The euro slipped 0.1 per cent to US$1.1676. The pound bought US$1.3206. The yen was little changed at 110.74 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries held at 2.86 per cent. Australian 10-year bond yields slid one basis point to 2.62 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude slipped 0.9 per cent to US$73.47 a barrel. Gold futures added 0.1 per cent to US$1,253.44 an ounce. — Bloomberg