Leftist Lopez Obrador wins Mexico presidential election



Presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is accompanied by his wife wife Beatriz Gutierrez Muller in Mexico City, July 1, 2018. — Reuters pic MEXICO CITY, July 2 — Anti-establishment leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador won Mexico’s presidential election yesterday by a large margin, according to exit polls, in a landmark break with the parties that have governed for nearly a century.

Three polling firms gave the former Mexico City mayor the win. Newspaper El Financiero’s exit poll gave him 49 per cent of the vote to 27 per cent for conservative Ricardo Anaya and 18 per cent for ruling-party candidate Jose Antonio Meade.

Polling firms Mitofsky and the Strategic Communications Cabinet announced broadly similar results in their own exit polls.

All had Lopez Obrador winning more than 40 per cent of the vote in the single-round race, well ahead of his rivals. — AFP