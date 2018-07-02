Napoleon’s rifle, silver soup spoon go under hammer

A painting by Francois Pascal Simon representing Corsica’s Born French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte 1 in his coronation suit. — AFP pic

PARIS, July 2 — A silver soup spoon that belonged to Napoleon Bonaparte during his exile on St Helena and a hunting rifle owned by the French emperor were sold at auction in France yesterday.

Engraved with Napoleon’s coat of arms, the silver soup spoon sold for €8,375 (RM39,447) while the rifle, originally owned by King Louis XVI, went for €80,000 in the sale held by the Osenat auction house at Fontainebleau.

Also going under the hammer was an 18-page herbarium probably used by Napoleon’s wife Josephine, which sold for €70,000.

And a bust of the Empress Josephine in her royal court finery by the Lyon sculptor Joseph Chinard went for €32,500. — AFP