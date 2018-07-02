Border control agency nabs ex-servicemen with pangolins worth RM75,000

Aksem Commander ASP Mohd Khairi Abdullah said the pangolins were in a sack in the trunk of a Mercedes Benz driven by a 57-year-old retired army serviceman. — Reuters pic

BUKIT KAYU HITAM, July 2 — The Malaysian Border Control Agency (Aksem) thwarted an attempt to smuggle 56 pangolins worth RM75,000 to Thailand at the North-South Expressway near the Immigration,Customs, Quarantine and Safety complex (ICQS), here at around 10am yesterday.

Aksem Commander ASP Mohd Khairi Abdullah said the pangolins were in a sack in the trunk of a Mercedes Benz driven by a 57-year-old retired army serviceman.

The man who was driving from Jitra was stopped by the Aksem team comprising seven officers who then found the sack of pangolins weighing over 300kgs in the trunk.

‘‘The pangolins were to be taken to Thailand where they could fetch exorbitant prices before being smuggled to China for medicinal purposes,’’ said Mohd Khairi at the the Bukit Kayu Hitam AksemComplex yesteday.

The man was then arrested and investigated under the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010 (act 716). The car and seized items were then handed over to the Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) Kedah for further action.

Mohd Khairi said the suspect upon questioning said that he was paid RM1,800 for bringing the exotic animals to Thailand.

The tail of the pangolin cost about RM250 per kg, while its processed scales can fetch even heftier prices. — Bernama