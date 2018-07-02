Police cripple robbery gang, arrest six suspects

The suspects were remanded for seven days to facilitate investigation under Section 394 of the Penal Code. — Reuters pic

BUKIT MERTAJAM, July 2 — Police crippled a robbery gang with the arrest of six men in several raids carried out since Wednesday in Kulim, Kedah and Port Klang, Selangor.

Seberang Perai Tengah police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said the suspects, aged between 26 and 35, were arrested following the assault of a college student in a robbery at a parking lot behind a fast food outlet at Jalan Song Ban Kheng on Tuesday.

“In the 1am incident, a 21-year-old man who had just finished eating at the food outlet was suddenly assaulted by an unidentified man before being forced to sit at the front seat of his vehicle.

“Then, two other men entered the victim’s Toyota Rav 4. One of them threatened the victim at knife point while the other drove his car,” he said here today.

Nik Ros Azhan said they left the victim at Taman Sejahtera, about 10 kilometres from the scene, before fleeing with the victim’s car, mobile phone, watch, nike shoes and RM60 in cash.

Nik Ros Azhan said the victim who suffered injuries to the mouth and face then contacted his father with the help of passers-by before lodging a police report on the incident.

“Following the incident, a suspect was picked up in Kulim while five others were arrested in Port Klang. The five were believed to have gone to Port Klang to sell the victim’s vehicle.

“Also seized were stolen loot which included a mobile phone, various handbags, a wallet and two cars believed to be used to carry out their crimes. Investigation revealed that the suspects were also involved in robbery and assault cases in other states as they kept moving to avoid police detection,” he said.

The suspects, who tested positive for drugs were all unemployed and had various criminals records.

They were remanded for seven days to facilitate investigation under Section 394 of the Penal Code. — Bernama